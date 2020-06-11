China urges Australia to safeguard Chinese citizens' safety

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday its advisories warning students and traveller about risks they could face in Australia are based on facts and called on Canberra to take measures to safeguard Chinese citizens’ safety in the country.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during a briefing when asked about Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments that he will not be intimidated or give into coercion from Beijing amid an escalating bilateral dispute between the two countries.