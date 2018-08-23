FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

China says Australia has made 'wrong decision' after Huawei ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday Australia had made a “wrong decision” which would have a “negative impact”, after the Australian government banned Chinese firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for its planned 5G mobile network.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a logo during the presentation the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

“The Australian government has made a wrong decision and by doing so, it will have a negative impact on the commercial interests of Chinese and Australian companies,” the ministry said on its website www.mofcom.gov.cn.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia said it had banned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] from supplying equipment for its 5G mobile network, citing risks of foreign interference and hacking which Beijing dismissed as an “excuse” to tilt the playing field against a Chinese firm.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; editing by Andrew Roche

