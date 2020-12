FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that detained Australian writer Yang Hengjun has not been tortured or abused and his case is being handled independently according to the law.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.