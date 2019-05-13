Greenpeace activists scale Sydney Harbour Bridge in climate protest

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Three Greenpeace activists were hanging from ropes under Sydney Harbour Bridge on Tuesday as part of a protest to demand that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison take “emergency” action on climate change.

Australian police said they had arrested 10 people and were continuing with the operation after several protesters abseiled under the bridge. The operation included bomb disposal, rescue and air units.

“The operation continues to remove three other protesters who are attached to ropes beneath the bridge,” police said in a statement.

Security staff on the bridge raised the alarm around 5:15 a.m. Police said there was no disruption to road traffic, trains or ferries.

Greenpeace posted a statement and video on social media on Tuesday morning calling on Morrison to declare a climate emergency.

“Burning coal is the number one cause of climate change in Australia – but politicians from both major parties have no plan for making coal history, even though they know it puts our health, our homes and our families at risk,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s chief executive, David Ritter, said in a statement.

Climate change has been a contentious topic for Morrison’s center-right government ahead of an election on Saturday.