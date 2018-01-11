Australia's Port Hedland says clearing port due to cyclone fears

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore terminal has begun clearing all vessels in its harbor as a tropical storm intensifies off the western Australian coast, Pilbara Ports Authority said on Thursday.

The port accounts for over half of Australia’s iron ore exports, handling more than a million tonnes a day from the Pilbara iron belt, the majority bound for Chinese steel mills.

“Pilbara Ports Authority has commenced clearing the Port of Port Hedland of vessels this morning, and expects the port to be fully clear by late this afternoon/evening,” the port said in a statement.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a tropical low had reached cyclone strength and would intensify during the day, affecting the Pilbara region on Friday or early Saturday.

The port is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners - BHP, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.

FILE PHOTO - Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File photo

None of the companies were immediately available to comment on any potential disruptions to mining operations.

Iron ore markets have been particularly sensitive to supply-side issues in recent months as China’s steel industry increasingly turns to imported ore to supplement low-grade ore at home.

Slideshow (2 Images)

According to commodities traders, a prolonged disruption to shipping from the port could lead to a scramble for available cargoes and lift prices.

Iron ore traded between $53 and $95 a tonne in 2017 and currently stands at $78.47 a tonne

The Pilbara region is home to many of the world’s largest iron ore mines, with Port Hedland last month accounting for over 41 million tonnes of exports.

On average, there are 10 to 13 tropical cyclones between November and April in the Australian region, four of which typically cross the coast, data from the bureau shows.