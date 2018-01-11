FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 1:19 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Australia's Port Hedland says clearing port due to cyclone fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore terminal has begun clearing all vessels in its harbor as a tropical storm intensifies off the western Australian coast, Pilbara Ports Authority said on Thursday.

“Pilbara Ports Authority has commenced clearing the Port of Port Hedland of vessels this morning, and  expects the port to be fully clear by late this afternoon/evening,” it said.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a tropical low is moving offshore and may reach cyclone strength later on Thursday.

.

Reporting by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
