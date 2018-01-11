Australia's Port Hedland says clearing port due to cyclone fears

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore terminal has begun clearing all vessels in its harbor as a tropical storm intensifies off the western Australian coast, Pilbara Ports Authority said on Thursday.

“Pilbara Ports Authority has commenced clearing the Port of Port Hedland of vessels this morning, and expects the port to be fully clear by late this afternoon/evening,” it said.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a tropical low is moving offshore and may reach cyclone strength later on Thursday.

