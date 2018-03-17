FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
March 17, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical cyclone cancels Darwin flights, delays shipping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Flights to Australia’s northern city of Darwin were canceled on Saturday due to Tropical Cyclone Marcus and will not resume until midnight at the earliest, with commercial shipping also disrupted.

Cyclone Marcus hit Darwin, capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, with wind speeds of 130km per hour over the harbor and heavy rains on Saturday morning.

Airlines affected include Jetstar, JetAsia, Qantas , Emirates[EMIRA.UL], Philippine Airlines, Airnorth, Virgin Australia and American Airlines.

International routes including Singapore and Bali were also hit.

Shipping was delayed with empty live cattle export ships ready to load heading out to sea to ride out the cyclone, and cruise ship Queen Mary 2 cancelling its Darwin stop as it makes its way to Bali.

Reporting by Alison Bevege; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.