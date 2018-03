FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Australia’s defense ministry has picked German defense group Rheinmetall for exclusive final talks over a contract to buy its Boxer armored combat vehicles, Rheinmetall said on Wednesday, confirming a report by the Financial Times.

The logo of Germany's Rheinmetall AG is seen outside the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf, in this March 19, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

The estimated project volume would be around A$3.15 billion ($2.48 billion) and more than 200 vehicles, it said, adding that delivery would likely start in 2019 and last until 2026.