Business News
August 27, 2020 / 1:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia second-quarter business investment contracts by most in four years

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk in front of a crane and scaffolding on a construction site in central Sydney, Australia, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian business investment fell by the most in four years last quarter as coronavirus lockdowns forced firms to delay purchases of equipment, but future spending plans remained surprisingly intact in a hopeful sign of recovery.

During the June quarter, investment declined 5.9% to A$26.1 billion ($18.9 billion) on top of a downwardly revised 2.1% fall in the March quarter, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.

However, the outcome was far better than market forecasts for an 8.4% slump.

Surprisingly, Australian firms seemed confident about the future, with the latest estimate for spending plans for 2020/21 at A$98.6 billion, 8.9% higher than the previous estimate.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below