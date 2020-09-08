Australia employment eases again, weekly payroll data shows

FILE PHOTO: A cashier works behind a protective plexiglass shield at a Coles supermarket following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian employment fell by 0.4% over the month to Aug. 22, data showed on Tuesday, with the rate of job losses in the coronavirus stricken Victoria state slowing from a month ago.

The release from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is an experimental weekly series and differs from the monthly official employment data as it is based on wage payment figures from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

The ABS said payroll jobs fell by 2% in Victoria over the month to Aug. 22, and rose 0.1% for the rest of Australia.

Payroll jobs in Victoria were 7.9% below the level reported in mid-March, compared with 2.9% for the rest of Australia.