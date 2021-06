FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) head office in central Sydney, Australia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, and reiterated its outlook that rates could remain there until 2024 as it seeks full employment in the economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll found all 15 analysts expected a steady outcome this week. [AU/INT]