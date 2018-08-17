FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 1:01 AM / a few seconds ago

Australia central bank watching effects of severe drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is “very carefully” watching the effects of a severe drought that has wasted vast tracts of grazing and crop land in eastern Australia, the country’s main food bowl.

Australia recorded its fifth-driest July on record last month. It was the driest January-to-July period in New South Wales state since 1965 and marked seven consecutive months of below-average rainfall for the state.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the board discussed the drought at its last meeting on Aug. 7 and even looked at rainfall maps. Lowe was speaking in Canberra before a parliamentary economics committee.

Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry

