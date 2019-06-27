Factbox: Australia central bank governor's recent comments on policy, economy

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank is seen likely to cut its benchmark cash rate again to a new record low of 1.00% at its monthly policy meeting next week.

Financial futures are fully pricing in a July cut while predicting a good chance rates could go as low as 0.50% by the end of next year. Expectations for such policy action have raised questions about the need for quantitative easing in the country.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phil Lowe has recently said he was “very hopeful” the cash rate would not need to go into negative territory. He also considers it unlikely domestic rates would go as low as rates in the United States or Canada went after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Below are Lowe’s recent comments on policy and the state of the nation’s A$1.9 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy.

ON THE CASH RATE

“A cut of a quarter percent in interest rates has helped but realistically, it, by itself, is not going to be enough.

“So...it’s reasonable to expect a further cut in interest rates at some point, whether it will be (at the July 2 policy meeting) in Darwin or at some other point. We’ll have to wait and see.”

ON A LOWER BOUND FOR INTEREST RATES

“It’s clearly lower than where we are now and perhaps a reasonable amount lower. I don’t expect that we’ll have to get down to the very low interest rates that other countries did. We have the capacity to do it, if we need to.

“What we’re hoping to do is put ourselves on a better path and we don’t need a massive change in interest rates to do that.”

NEED FOR QE?

“Fiscal policy and structural policies have a role to play, so I’m hopeful, and I think it’s realistic to expect us to be able to keep away from these very low rates and unconventional measures.”

MONETARY POLICY LIMITATIONS

“I do think cuts in interest rates are less effective than they would have been in the years past. And one reason I say that is that in past years when we cut interest rates many people would race off to the bank and seek to borrow more - either to spend on consumption or buy another property or a car.

“Today people are much less inclined to do that.

“Many of us feel like we’ve got too much debt. So when your interest rates come down the first thing we think of is not to run off to the bank and go and borrow more. It is to try and pay down our debt quickly.

“So that means that cuts in interest rates don’t have the same effect that they used to. It doesn’t mean they have become ineffective.”

ON THE EXCHANGE RATE

“It’s clearly the case that a weaker U.S. dollar, whether that would come from lower U.S. interest rates, would be a complication for us. Because a weaker U.S. dollar, all else equal, means a stronger Australian dollar and we don’t need that at the moment.

“A weaker Australian dollar would be helpful for us, it would deliver us more jobs and higher inflation.”

ON THE ECONOMY

“The central scenario for the Australian economy still remains quite reasonable.

“We’re expecting household income growth to pick up, not just because of our interest rate cuts but because of the government handing back some of its tax revenue.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure investment taking place. The terms of trade are rising again. Resources sector investment is going to be positive next year, after it being negative for five years in a row, and the housing market adjustment hopefully is coming to an end as well.”

ON LABOR MARKET

“We should aspire for a lower rate of unemployment and stronger employment growth. We’re not cutting (rates) because things are getting worse, we’re cutting because we want things to be better.

“The upside risks to inflation at the moment seem very low to me. That gives us the opportunity to push to a level of unemployment. I think we can get a significant reduction in unemployment in Australia without having inflation problems and we’re prepared to play a role in that.”

At a separate event on June 5, Lowe had said: “My current central estimate (for unemployment) is 4.5%... we can get down to mid-4s without having a wages problem in this country.”

The latest employment report for May showed the jobless rate at an eight-month high of 5.2%.

ON TEPID WAGE GROWTH

“One reason wage growth is weak is because there is still spare capacity in the economy. I think that’s probably at least half the explanation.

“The other half is structural, and the structural thing that I see is increased perceptions of competition. So firms are very reluctant to put up their prices, they want to keep their costs under control, they don’t want to give wage increases.”

