Australia central bank chief says would consider QE but unlikely

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank would consider quantitative easing in some circumstances though it is still unlikely, Governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday as interest rates in the country headed closer to 0%.
Financial markets <0#YIB:> see a 60% chance of an interest rate cut to 0.75% by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its Oct.1 policy meeting, following two back-to-back easings in June and July.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe was speaking in the New South Wales city of Armidale, about 475 km (295 miles) north of Sydney.
