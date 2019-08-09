Business News
August 9, 2019 / 1:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia central bank governor says zero rate unlikely but possible

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Australia's new Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia’s top central banker said on Friday it was possible that the country’s benchmark cash rate could go as low as zero from 1% now and that policymakers were studying in “great detail” overseas experiences in unconventional monetary policy.

“It’s possible we end up at the zero lower bound. I think it’s unlikely but it is possible,” Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said, responding to questions during a parliamentary economics committee hearing in Canberra.

“We are prepared to do unconventional things if circumstances warranted. I hope we can avoid that.”

Earlier, in prepared remarks Lowe said Australia’s economy may be at a “gentle turning point” though interest rates will still remain at historic lows for an extended period.

Reporting by Colin Packham in CANBERRA and Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Sam Holmes

