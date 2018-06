SYDNEY (Reuters) - Current asset valuations are justified only if interest rates and bond prices stay low, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Luci Ellis said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

When asked if there is an asset bubble forming, Ellis said she did not know.

Ellis was speaking at an infrastructure industry event in Sydney.