February 6, 2020 / 11:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia central bank chief says QE not on agenda at the moment

FILE PHOTO - Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe (2nd L) speaks at a parliamentary committee hearing as he sits next to Deputy Governor Guy Debelle (L) in Sydney, Australia February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Westbrook

CANBERRA (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would consider quantitative easing - purchasing of assets through balance sheet expansion - only when the cash rate eases to 0.25%, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday.

The RBA held its benchmark cash rate at a 0.75% at its first meeting of the year this week and indicated the threshold to go lower was high for now.

Lowe was speaking at a parliamentary economics committee hearing in Canberra.

