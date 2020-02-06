Australia central bank chief says QE not on agenda at the moment

CANBERRA (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would consider quantitative easing - purchasing of assets through balance sheet expansion - only when the cash rate eases to 0.25%, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday.
The RBA held its benchmark cash rate at a 0.75% at its first meeting of the year this week and indicated the threshold to go lower was high for now.
Lowe was speaking at a parliamentary economics committee hearing in Canberra.
