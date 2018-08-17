Australia central bank governor says rates to stay at record lows 'for a while yet'

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s top central banker made an explicit case on Friday for rates to remain at record lows for some time yet as inflation remains lukewarm while there is still some spare capacity in the labor market.

FILE PHOTO: Australia's new Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

“The Board’s view is that it is likely that we will hold steady for a while yet,” Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said before an economics committee in parliament.

The RBA last cut rates to 1.50 percent in August 2016 and has since remained on the sidelines, making the current stretch of stable policy the longest in modern history.

“It is likely to be some time before we are at full employment and the inflation rate is comfortably within the target range on a sustained basis,” Lowe added.

“We are prepared to maintain the current monetary policy stance until these benchmarks are more clearly in sight.”

Financial markets have got the message: interest rates futures <0#YIB:> do not fully price in a hike in the cash rate until 2020.

Data out on Thursday showed Australia’s unemployment rate surprisingly slipped to a near six-year trough of 5.3 percent.

The RBA has said conventional estimate of full employment lies around 5 percent when, it is expected, wage pressures would start to emerge.

However, evidence elsewhere suggested the jobless rate will need to fall below 5 percent to spark wage inflation.

The snail-paced wage growth coupled with stratospheric levels of household debt means Australian consumers are restraining spending. And that has weighed on inflation which has undershot the RBA’s 2-3 percent target band for more than two years.

The RBA still expects to make “further gradual progress” on both employment and inflation over the next couple of years, Lowe said, using the word ‘gradual’ six times in his opening remarks.

“If we continue to make progress, you could expect the next move in interest rates to be up,” he added.

“With the central scenario being for the economy to continue on its recent track, it is more likely that the next move in interest rates will be an increase, not a decrease.”

The last time the RBA increased the cash rate it was in late 2010.