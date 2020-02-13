Australia central bank says not obsessed with getting inflation back to target in a hurry

FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank is not “obsessed” with getting inflation back to its 2% to 3% medium-term target in a hurry, Governor Philip Lowe said on Thursday.

Lowe added that the government and business should use record low interest rates to invest more. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates three times last year to 0.75% to help revive growth and inflation.

Lowe and his Canadian counterpart Stephen Poloz were speaking at Australia-Canada economic leadership forum in Canada.