Australia new vehicle sales flat in August
September 18, 2017 / 7:21 AM / in a month

Australia new vehicle sales flat in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian sales of new vehicles were unchanged in August, though a jump in commercial sales augured well for business investment in the month.

Imported cars are lined up at the port in Darwin, northern Australia, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Westbrook

Monday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed national sales were little changed at 99,564 in August, following a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent drop in July.

Sales of passenger vehicles and sports utilities both fell in August, but the “other” sector which comprises mainly commercial vehicles climbed a steep 7.2 percent to an all-time peak of 23,834.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry

