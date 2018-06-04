Australian firms' profits rise in boost to consumer spending

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian firms paid out a record amount in wages last quarter thanks to a hiring boom that provided a much-needed boost to consumer incomes and spending at a time when overall wage growth is crawling at the slowest pace ever.

FILE PHOTO: A man pays his bill at a coffee shop in Sydney's central business district (CBD) Australia, February 5, 2018. Picture taken February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/File Photo

Monday’s figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed business paid out A$135.5 billion ($103 billion) in wages and salaries in the March quarter, up 0.8 percent on the previous quarter and 5.0 percent higher than a year ago.

Annual growth in the total pay bill was about 2-1/2 times that of individual wage increase, reflecting hefty gains in employment since the start of 2017.

Gross company profits surged 5.9 percent, above analyst forecasts of a 3 percent rise, while business inventories climbed 0.7 percent compared with expectations of 0.1 percent, ABS data showed.

The strong company profits and wage bill data augurs well for Australian households who are battling anemic wage growth, high mortgage debt and easing home prices.

Indeed, retail sales rose 0.4 percent in April compared with a flat showing in the previous month and expectations for a 0.2 percent increase, separate data from the ABS showed.

The overall strong outcome is a positive risk to Australia's A$1.8 trillion gross domestic product. The Australian dollar AUD=D4 hopped a quarter of a U.S. cent to a day's high of $0.7603 after the data.

Data out on Wednesday will likely show Australia’s GDP expanded 0.8 percent last quarter, taking the annual growth to 2.7 percent.

Annual retail sales of around A$315 billion ($236.53 billion) account for almost 18 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Overall, household consumption accounts for around 57 percent of the country’s annual output, meaning a revival in consumer spending is necessary for steady economic momentum.