Australia's pollsters to review incorrect election forecasts

FILE PHOTO: An Australia's Labor Party supporter looks at the tally count at the Federal Labor Reception at Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, in Melbourne, Australia, May 18, 2019. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s industry body for market research launched a review on Monday into how opinion pollsters had wrongly predicted an opposition victory in Saturday’s general election.

“We will be conducting a review of the election polls, and particularly the methodology and sampling practices undertaken, with a view to working out why did they all call it incorrectly,” Craig Young, president of the Association of Market and Social Research Organisations, told Reuters.

“We need to re-establish public confidence in the usefulness and credibility of polling.”

The ruling conservative coalition defied forecasts to be re-elected on Saturday in what Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a political miracle.