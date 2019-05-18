ABC TV: most likely election result is return of Australia government

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s conservative coalition government looks like it would be returned to office in Saturday’s election, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said, though it was unclear if it would hold an outright majority.

“At the moment, it’s looking very strongly like the Morrison government will be returned,” Antony Green, the ABC’s chief election analyst said.

“We’re just not sure in what position it will be returned,” he said, saying it may be a minority government but it would have more seats than the Labor opposition.