Australian PM visits governor-general amid election speculation

FILE PHOTO - Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, March 20, 2019. AAP Image/Andrew Taylor/via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the country’s governor general at his residence in Canberra, the capital, on Thursday, television networks reported, an indication that Morrison may be about to call a general election.

Morrison will hold a media conference at 8 a.m. (2200 GMT), the prime minister’s officer said. He is expected to announce the date of the election at that time.

Governor General Peter Cosgrove represents Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and his authorization is necessary to dissolve Parliament and order a general election.

Term limits mean the poll must be held in May. Morrison’s center-right coalition is trailing the opposition Labor party in opinion polls, suggesting a landslide loss for the government.