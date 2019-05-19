Australia's conservative coalition poised to secure outright parliamentary majority-analyst

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison casts his vote on Election day, at Lilli Pilli Public School, in Sydney, Saturday, 18 May, 2019. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s conservative coalition was on Monday poised to secure an outright majority following a shock election victory, allowing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to progress his legislative agenda without the support of independents.

Morrison’s coalition defied forecasts to be re-elected on Saturday in what he called a political miracle. [nL4N22T46N]

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) on Monday said Morrison’s coalition has won 75 seats in Australia’s parliament, one seat short of a 76-seat majority.

The AEC said the coalition is ahead in two of the five seats that have not been declared.

Respected Australian Broadcasting Corporation election analyst Antony Green said the Morrison’s coalition will hold these leads, allowing it to select a parliamentary speaker and retain a majority.