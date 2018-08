SYDNEY (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday it has commenced a A$120 million ($88 million) offshore exploration drilling off Australia’s southeast coast to search for new sources of natural gas.

A booth of U.S. major ExxonMobil is seen at the China (Dongying) International Petrochemical Trade Exhibition in Dongying, Shandong province, China May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

ExxonMobil Australia is also actively considering a potential gas import project to bring additional supply to the country’s east coast market, Chairman Richard Owen said in a statement.