Australia's Mt Isa zinc railway reopens to freight after February floods

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A railway that carries zinc from major producers such as Glencore across Australia’s outback has reopened to freight trains, the line’s owner Queensland Rail said on Monday.

The 1,000-km (620-mile) rail line was cut by floods in February and is used by miners including Glencore, MMG Ltd and South 32 to carry zinc and lead concentrate from the Mt Isa region to a port at Townsville.

The first eastbound train along the line since the floods is due in Townsville this evening, while others traveling west departed in the early hours of the morning, Queensland Rail said in a statement. They carried freight and minerals.

The line had been expected to reopen on April 29. It is also used by fertiliser-maker Incitec Pivot Ltd.