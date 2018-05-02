France's President Macron does not know what Trump will decide on nuclear pact

SYDNEY (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he did not know whether U.S. President Trump would stick with a 2015 nuclear deal that many in the West see as the best hope of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures to onlookers after a Commemorative Service at the ANZAC war memorial in Sydney, May 2, 2018. AAP/David Moir/via REUTERS

“I don’t know what the U.S. President will decide on the 12th May,” Macron told reporters in Sydney after a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Macron urged Trump to continue with the deal, when the two met in Washington last week.

Macron also condemned rioting by anarchists at Tuesday’s annual May Day rally in Paris. French police arrested more than 200 people in the French capital after anarchists hijacked the rally by labor unions against Macron’s economic reforms.