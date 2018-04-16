FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Australia's Northern Territory government lifts fracking ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Northern Territory government said on Tuesday it would allow gas extraction via fracking, ending a moratorium it imposed two years ago.

The Northern Territory, a 1.4 million sq km (540,000 sq miles) expanse of outback extending from the center of Australia to its northern coastline, has had a moratorium on fracking since September 2016 to study the environmental, social and economic risks of the source of cheap gas.

“We have accepted the key finding of the report – that if all the recommendations are implemented the risk from fracking can be reduced to an acceptable level,” Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry

