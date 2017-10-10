FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten million Australians vote so far in same-sex marriage poll
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 10 days ago

Ten million Australians vote so far in same-sex marriage poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Ten million Australians, or 62.5 percent of eligible voters, have cast their votes so far in a postal ballot on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized, the Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics gay marriage law postal survey form is seen in a residential letterbox in this September 16, 2017 illustration image. REUTERS/Jason Reed/illustration/Files

That was up from an estimate of 9.2 million made a week ago.

Australians began voting last month in the non-binding poll to inform the government on whether voters wanted Australia to become the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage. The results will be announced on Nov. 15.

The response rate already surpasses the 60.5 percent reached in Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill

