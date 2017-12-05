FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia competition watchdog takes GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis units to court
#Health News
December 5, 2017 / 11:05 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Australia competition watchdog takes GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis units to court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Wednesday said it is taking local units of GlaxoSmithKline and Swiss healthcare company Novartis to court over false or misleading representations in the marketing of pain relief products.

The ACCC alleged that the companies tried to market their two pain relief products, Osteo Gel and Emulgel, as having different levels of impact in treating osteoarthritis, when in fact they are “identically formulated”.

”We allege that consumers are likely to have been misled into purchasing Osteo Gel thinking that it is different to Emulgel and more effective for treating osteoarthritis conditions, when this is not the case”, ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.