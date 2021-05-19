Australia starts piping hydrogen-gas blend into homes

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest hydrogen production site on Wednesday officially started blending green hydrogen with natural gas to supply homes in a first for the country as it looks to switch toward cleaner energy.

The Hyp SA project, run by Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), plans to blend about 5% green hydrogen into its gas distribution network going to more than 700 homes in a suburb of Adelaide in South Australia, the state using the highest proportion of renewable energy for power.

AGIG, which is owned by units of Hong Kong-based CK Group, is producing green hydrogen at an Adelaide site using solar and wind energy to power a 1.25 megawatt electrolyser to split water.

“HyP SA is an Australian first and one of only a few projects in the world to deliver a renewable gas blend to homes connected to an existing gas network,” AGIG Chief Executive Ben Wilson said in a statement.

While the HyP SA electrolyser is the biggest so far in Australia, the government recently provided funding for three new projects, including one involving AGIG, each using a 10 MW electrolyser, as it looks to scale up hydrogen production.

AGIG and other gas pipeline owners have already committed A$180 million to a range of projects involving green hydrogen as they look to ensure their networks do not become stranded assets as the country gradually switches away from fossil fuels.