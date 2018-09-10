FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 2:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China rise nearly 10 percent in August

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal rose nearly 10 percent in August from a month earlier, port data released on Monday showed.

Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore can be seen at Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File photo

Iron ore shipments to China from the world’s biggest iron ore port totaled 35.5 million tonnes in August, up from July’s 32.4 million tonnes, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

Total August iron ore shipments from the port totaled 42.4 million tonnes, higher than the 40.7 million tonnes shipped a month prior, but 1 pct lower than August 2017.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

