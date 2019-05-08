Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments bounce in April after cyclone

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal jumped almost 13 percent in April from a month earlier, port data released on Wednesday showed.

Iron ore shipments to China from the world’s biggest iron ore port totaled 34.6 million tonnes in April, compared with March’s 30.7 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, BHP Group Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.

March shipments were knocked by tropical cyclone Veronica, which swept across the port late in the month and shut it for more than 90 hours.