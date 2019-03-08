Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 5 percent in February

FILE PHOTO - Ships waiting to be loaded with iron ore are seen at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal fell almost 5 percent in February from a month earlier, port data released on Friday showed.

Iron ore shipments to China from the world’s biggest iron ore port totaled 33.5 million tonnes in February, compared with January’s 35.1 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.