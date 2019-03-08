Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip 5 percent in February

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal fell almost 5 percent in February from a month earlier, port data released on Friday showed.
Iron ore shipments to China from the world’s biggest iron ore port totaled 33.5 million tonnes in February, compared with January’s 35.1 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.
Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.
Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin