Australian billionaire James Packer quits own company amid illness

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian billionaire James Packer has quit the board of his private company Consolidated Press Holdings (CPH), a spokesman said on Monday, four months after he left the board of casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd citing mental illness.

FILE PHOTO: Australian Businessman and founder of Australia's Crown Ltd James Packer gestures while answering questions at an evening business event in Sydney October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo

Packer, 50, “has stepped off the CPH Board as he continues his recovery from illness”, a spokesman for Consolidated Press Holdings said in an email. CPH owns 46 percent of Crown, the world’s seventh-largest listed casino company.

The exit appears to complete Packer’s winding down from day-to-day corporate responsibilities following a tumultuous period.

The 50-year-old formed Crown after selling his late father’s media empire a decade ago, then built it up before quitting in 2015 amid heavily publicized personal upheaval including a brief engagement to singer Mariah Carey.

He rejoined Crown a year later during a period of turmoil for the company when a dozen and a half of its employees were jailed in China for alleged breach of gambling marketing laws there. He stayed with Crown for 14 months before quitting again in March.