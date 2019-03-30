World News
March 30, 2019 / 5:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two Japanese teenagers drown in Australian lake: police

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The bodies of two Japanese teenagers missing since Friday were found in a lake on Fraser Island off Australia’s northeast coast, police said on Saturday.

“Two 16-year-old boys have sadly drowned on Fraser Island overnight,” Queensland state police said on Twitter.

“The boys, both Japanese nationals, were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon,” a police statement said.

Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island, north of the Queensland capital, Brisbane, is a popular tourist and swimming destination. Britain’s Prince Harry visited the lake during a tour of Australia last year.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below