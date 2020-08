FILE PHOTO: The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. energy major ConocoPhilips’ has offered three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes loading from the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) plant over November and December, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Aug. 19, one of them said.

APLNG is a joint venture between Origin Energy Ltd, ConocoPhillips, and China’s Sinopec.