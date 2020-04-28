Commodities
April 28, 2020 / 7:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Inpex sells LNG from Australia's Ichthys plant at record low: traders

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Inpex sold a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Australia’s Ichthys plant for loading in May at what traders say is a record low price.

Inpex had offered two cargoes for loading in May and has sold at least one of them at about $1.70 to $1.75 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), four traders said.

The cargo was sold on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, two of them said.

Details of the buyer and the second cargo could not immediately be confirmed.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below