June 15, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Factbox: Australia's LNG industry: Wheatstone Train 2 starts up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s $200 billion worth of liquefied natural gas export projects which began construction in 2009 are expected to be completed within the next 12 months, putting the country on track to overtake Qatar as the world’s top LNG exporter at full capacity.

On Friday, Chevron Corp said production had begun at the second of two processing units, or trains, at its $34 billion Wheatstone LNG plant.

The remaining two projects due to start up this year are Inpex’s Ichthys LNG and Royal Dutch Shell’s Prelude floating LNG.

(This version of the story refiles to change link in paragraph 2.)

Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford

