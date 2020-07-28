Chevron says expects to restart train 2 of Gorgon LNG plant in early September

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is conducting repairs at train 2 of its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia after a routine inspection of the train’s propane heat exchangers found weld quality issues, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chevron expects train 2 to restart in early September once repairs are complete, the spokesman said.

Production from Gorgon LNG Trains 1 and 3 continue and the company is continuing to deliver LNG and domestic gas under its contractual commitments with customers, he said.

Chevron started planned maintenance on train 2 on May 23. This was to be completely by July 11 but restart was delayed after the issues were found, sources have said.