Canada, Australia agree to coordinate efforts to ensure web giants pay for news: statement

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on Tuesday and agreed to coordinate on efforts to get web giants to pay for news, according to a statement from Ottawa.

The two leaders “agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media,” a statement detailing the issues discussed in their telephone call said.