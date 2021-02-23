Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

Canada, Australia agree to coordinate efforts to ensure web giants pay for news: statement

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on Tuesday and agreed to coordinate on efforts to get web giants to pay for news, according to a statement from Ottawa.

The two leaders “agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media,” a statement detailing the issues discussed in their telephone call said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis

