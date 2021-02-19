UK says on Facebook: there must be a balance between a country and commercial partners

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it wanted to see a row between Australia and Facebook resolved, and that there must be a balance between the state’s ability to make decisions and the interests of commercial partners.

Facebook has moved to block all news content in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news.

“Obviously we want to see a situation where things like this are resolved,” junior foreign minister James Cleverly said.

“But, ultimately, we’ve got to ensure that there is an appropriate balance between a country and its ability to make decisions, and it’s commercial partners.”