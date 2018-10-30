FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 12:35 AM / in 2 hours

BHP trims forecasts for U.S., China GDP growth due to trade conflict

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) has trimmed its expectations of global growth for next year and 2020 due to trade conflict between China and the United States, Chief Commercial Officer Arnoud Balhuizen said in prepared remarks on Tuesday.

“Our modeling indicates that the negative impact of Sino-U.S. trade protection on Chinese GDP growth will fall in the range of a half (0.5) to three quarters (0.75) of a percentage point,” he said in a speech for the IMARC mining conference.

“The expected gross negative impact on the U.S. also falls within that range. Which confirms that the trade protection will create a lose-lose outcome,” he said.

Balhuizen said that BHP has “not yet seen any material impact on our business.”

Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin

