Shareholders seek Fortescue moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group Ltd must commit to not damaging or disturbing cultural heritage sites in Australia and lift confidentiality provisions on Aboriginal owners, a shareholder group said in a resolution filed on Thursday.

The resolution requests the iron ore miner to adopt a moratorium on undertaking activities that may disturb or destroy cultural heritage sites until the relevant laws are strengthened, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) said in a statement.

The body earlier made a similar request to mining giant BHP Group Ltd, after the launch of a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto legally destroyed caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion.