Rio Tinto cuts CEO, executive bonus after caves blast review

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) said on Monday it will cut the short-term bonuses of its chief executive and two other senior executives following a review of the company’s destruction of two ancient caves in Australia.

The world’s biggest iron ore miner destroyed two historically significant sacred caves in Western Australia state in May - against the wishes of Aboriginal Traditional Owners - which sat on top of a high grade ore body it planned to mine.

“The review found no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rockshelters. It was the result of a series of decisions, actions and omissions over an extended period of time,” the company said.

Rio said it would reduce the short-term bonuses of CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques, chief executive of Iron Ore Chris Salisbury and group executive, corporate relations, Simone Niven in 2020 by about $3.7 million in total.

Jacques’ 2016 long-term incentive plan award, due in the first half of next year, would also be reduced by about 1 million pounds ($1.3 million).

Rio said it would provide more details on the bonus cuts in its 2020 remuneration report.