Whitehaven Coal warns of pricing pressure amid hit to industrial activity

(Reuters) - Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd posted a 29% jump in fourth-quarter managed saleable coal production on Tuesday but warned that pricing pressure was likely to continue as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts industrial activity.

The miner said despite an increase in China’s imports of Australian thermal and metallurgical coal in the second half of fiscal 2020, uncertainty surrounding future Chinese import quotas weighed on coal prices in the quarter ended June.

Implementation of steel production cuts by customers in key metallurgical coal markets of India and North East Asia resulted in shipment deferral in the June quarter, the company added.

Prices for Whitehaven’s thermal coal, used in power generation, slid to $59 a tonne from $84 a year earlier.

Coal prices have slumped as coronavirus-fuelled curbs have disrupted industrial activity in most countries, including top importers Japan and India.

Whitehaven Coal, the country’s biggest independent coal miner, posted managed saleable coal production of 6.2 million tonnes (mt) for the quarter, compared with 4.8 mt a year earlier, helped by higher output from its Narrabri mine.

However, the miner said pulverized coal (PCI) shipments were deferred under customer-declared force majeure, leading to no Narrabri PCI sales, due to the pandemic’s impact on its customer base in India.

The company said its Vickery project was in the final stages of the New South Wales government’s evaluation process and it expected a decision within weeks.

Due to subdued market conditions, the miner said it would remain cautious in allocating capital to expansion and that it did not expect to consider a final investment decision in relation to the Vickery project in 2020.