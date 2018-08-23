FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Australia foreign minister Bishop to run for PM: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop will stand for leadership of the ruling Liberal party, local media reported on Thursday, after several ministers tendered their resignations and left Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull clinging to power.

FILE PHOTO - Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop gives a press conference at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland July 20, 2018. David Cheskin/Pool via Reuters

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against the former home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, and on Thursday offered to hold a second vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the Liberal party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will also challenge for the top job in any leadership vote, local media reported earlier.

Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry

