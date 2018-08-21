Australian prime minister wins leadership challenge

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull survived a leadership challenge by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Tuesday, a government official said, which came after weeks of speculation and falling opinion poll ratings.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia August 15, 2018. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Turnbull won the vote for the leadership of the Liberal Party, the senior party in the center-right government coalition, over Dutton by 48 votes to 35, chief government whip Nola Marino told reporters.

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton speaks at the opening of the Counter Terrorism Conference at being held during the one-off summit of 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Sydney, Australia, March 17, 2018. Rick Rycroft/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

Turnbull declared the leadership of the government open earlier on Tuesday amid a backbench uprising as opinion polls showed the government on course for a heavy defeat by the opposition Labor party in an election due next year.

Turnbull’s position remains in jeopardy despite surviving Dutton’s leadership challenge.

“We’ve seen it so often in Australian politics - this two-stage act play in removing a prime minister - and, given how close the vote was, there’s definitely more to come,” said Haydon Manning, a political science professor at Flinders University in South Australia state.

Dutton, a conservative who has won the support of the powerful right wing of the Liberal Party, resigned from the Cabinet after losing the vote, Sky News reported.