August 21, 2018 / 5:52 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Australian prime minister survives no-confidence motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defeated a no-confidence motion tabled in parliament by the opposition Labor Party on Tuesday, hours after his leadership was challenged by a Liberal Party colleague.

The no-confidence motion, which could have brought on an early election, failed after all government lawmakers in the lower house of parliament backed Turnbull. That was despite 35 Liberal Party colleagues voting against him in the internal leadership challenge earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait

